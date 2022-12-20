LA PLATA, Mo. -- Marion County goes into Christmas break with a road split with La Plata on Monday.

The Lady Mustangs (1-9) fell to La Plata 49-32, with freshman Kennedy Hathaway leading the way with 11 points.

