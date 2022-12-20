LA PLATA, Mo. -- Marion County goes into Christmas break with a road split with La Plata on Monday.
The Lady Mustangs (1-9) fell to La Plata 49-32, with freshman Kennedy Hathaway leading the way with 11 points.
Marion County (4-5) defeated La Plata 45-37 in the boys game, with sophomore Joey Lagemann scoring a team-high 14 points and junior Jackson Stewart putting up nine points.
When play resumes, Marion County will host Brashear for a doubleheader on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
The Highland girls basketball team defeated Knox County 56-30 in the River Rivalry Shootout on Monday.
Lady Cougars senior Ainsley Bringer and junior Dallis Dare both scored 14 points.
Highland (5-2) will play Hallsville (5-2) at the Moberly Area Community College Shootout in its next game on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 12:30 p.m.
The Highland boys basketball team fell to Knox County 51-46.
The Cougars (1-6) will return to action on Thursday, Dec. 19, facing Hallsville (6-1) for a 2 p.m. game at Moberly Area Community College.
Bowling Green won both ends of its road basketball doubleheader against Mark Twain on Monday night.
The Bowling Green girls basketball team defeated Mark Twain 51-35.
The Lady Cats (3-5) played at Wright City on Tuesday night and will face Westran (2-8) at Moberly Area Community College on Friday, Dec. 30 at 9:30 a.m.
The Lady Tigers (0-8) will enter winter break and return to action on Monday, Jan. 2 in the Clopton Tournament, with Mark Twain facing Winfield (6-1) in the opening round.
The Bowling Green boys basketball team defeated Mark Twain 77-62, with Gunner Bryant scoring a team-high 25 points. Jace Eskew added 21 points and Marcus Starks racked up 15 points.
The Bobcats (3-4) will play Westran (11-0) in its next game at Moberly Area Community College on Friday, Dec. 30 at 11 a.m.
Mark Twain (5-4) will enter winter break and return to action on Tuesday, Jan. 3 in the Clopton Tournament, with the Tigers facing Louisiana (5-2) in the opening round.
South Shelby came away with a 54-43 road win over North Shelby in a Monday night girls basketball game.
Lady Birds senior Miranda Patterson led the way in scoring with 18 points, while sophomore Belle Roush racked up 11 points. Senior Kaylee Gaines scored her 1,000th career point in Monday's win.
Lady Raiders senior Ava Williams scored a team-high 15 points.
North Shelby (8-1) will return to action on Tuesday, Jan. 3, playing a road game against Novinger (6-3) at 6 p.m.
South Shelby (9-1) will enter winter break and return to action on Monday, Jan. 2 in the Salisbury Tournament.
