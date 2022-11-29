PHILADELPHIA, Mo. -- Marion County hosted a basketball doubleheader at The Stable on Tuesday, splitting with Community.
Marion County fell to Community 56-12 in the girls basketball game.
The Lady Mustangs (0-3) will host Bevier (0-1) in its next game on Thursday at 6 p.m.
The Mustangs then came away with a 63-42 win in the boys basketball game behind a 22-point performance by Jackson Stewart.
Wyatt Goldinger added 16 points for Marion County, while Joey Lagemann scored 14 points.
Marion County (1-2) will host Bevier (0-1) in its next game on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Monroe City girls fall to Keokuk
MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Monroe City fell to Keokuk 44-39 in a cross-state girls basketball game between schools from the Show-Me State and the Hawkeye State.
Lady Panthers sophomore Mari Gares scored a team-high 21 points.
Monroe City (0-3) will host the 98th Annual Monroe City Tournament next week from Dec. 5-10. The Lady Panthers are the No. 4 seed and will play No. 5 seed Mark Twain (0-2) in the first round on Monday at 6 p.m.
Other Tuesday scores
St. Louis Christian 56, Hannibal 42 (Boys Winfield Tip-Off Classic)
Highland 53, Louisiana 48 (girls)
Montgomery County 62, Bowling Green 24 (boys)
