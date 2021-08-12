Marion County softball aiming for a winning season

PHILADELPHIA, Mo. — Marion County enters the 2021 softball season with a lot of experience and optimism, while they look to limit mistakes in their quest for a winning season.
Lady Mustangs senior catcher Delaney Straus spent the summer working in the batting cage and playing on a traveling team.
“I would like to end with a winning record, that would be awesome,” Straus said. “Hopefully, make it past the first round of districts because it’s been a long time since Marion County has had a first-round district win.”
Marion County’s last district tournament win came in 2017 and last non-losing season came in 2014.
The Lady Mustangs finished 4-12 last season and head coach Ciara Mackey has been stressing the fundamentals in practices leading up to the season.
“We are hoping to fix those little things and squeak a couple more runs across the board in each game,” Mackey said. “Our offense kind of rolls. Our defense is where we kind of struggle. So, eliminating errors and keeping the game moving is what we are focusing on.”
Mackey added that Marion County’s hitters do a good job of timely hitting and stringing hits together.
“We have stressed this from the beginning,” Mackey said. “We need timely hits. Don’t swing at junk and hit it when it counts. I think they do a good job of doing that and following through.”
Marion County has several other seniors in key positions with Abby Drebestedt at first base, Madison Stewart at second base, Karissa Kennedy at third base, Riley Donath at left field and Olivia Wood at center field.
The Lady Mustangs will start junior Tristen Holt at shortstop, who will be the only non-senior in the infield.
There are several contenders for the starting right field spot.
“This is the first year that we’ve had a lot of depth, so I’m looking forward to that,” Mackey said. “I like that they have to fight for their spot. It makes it easier for me and makes them want it more.”
In the circle, the Lady Mustangs top pitcher will be Halle Keilholz. She and Straus spent the past month working with each other to prepare for the season.
“The whole team here has had a summer season that we actually did a lot better than last season,” Straus said. “Really looking forward to this season. I think we can probably do something here.”
Drebestedt will serve as Marion County’s No. 2 pitcher after seeing extensive time last season after an injury sidelined Keilholz for half of 2020.
“I couldn’t have asked anything more from her,” Mackey said. “She goes in there and chucks the ball. We enjoy having her.”
Mackey brought in her sister, Tara Mackey, to be an assistant coach this season. She played collegiate ball at Reinhardt University in Georgia for two seasons and has transferred to play softball for Culver-Stockton College next spring.
“Base running was really important to (Tara Mackey) and her team at Reinhardt,” Mackey said. “She hopes to bring that to Culver and is bringing it to our team here in Marion County. She’s been stressing base running since day one. Smart base running wins games.”
Mackey said she hopes this group of seniors can have a successful campaign this year.
“This group is really special to me,” Mackey said. “They were my first group coming in. Anything to make their senior year golden is my goal. They are a good group of leaders to the younger girls and I really appreciate all that they do.”
2021 Schedule
Aug. 28 — at Madison
Aug. 31 — at Novinger
Sept. 2 — Atlanta
Sept. 3 — Bevier
Sept. 7 — Knox County
Sept. 9 — South Shelby
Sept. 13 — at Wellsville-Middletown
Sept. 18 — North Shelby Tournament
Sept. 21 — at North Shelby
Sept. 23 — Bucklin with Macon County
Sept. 24 — at Clopton
Sept. 27 — at La Plata
Oct. 4 — at Van-Far
Oct. 7 — at Community
Oct. 8 — Brashear