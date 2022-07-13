PHILADELPHIA, Mo. -- Marion County High School has released its fall 2022 cross country schedule for both its boys and girls teams.
The Mustangs will kick off the cross country season on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Palmyra meet.
Marion County will host a meet on Oct. 8 and the district meet will be held on Oct. 29.
Other road meets for Marion County include Quincy Notre Dame (at South Park) on Sept. 13, Wellsville on Sept. 19, Gans Creek on Sept. 24, Moberly on Sept. 29, Quincy (at Bob Mays Park) on Oct. 1, Clopton on Oct. 10, Mexico on Oct. 18 and Bowling Green on Oct. 21.
