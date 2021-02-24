LA PLATA, Mo. — Going into the fourth quarter, it looked pretty bleak for the Marion County girls basketball team as the Lady Mustangs were down 48-34 in the Class 1 District 11 district semifinal at La Plata High School.
Instead, Marion County rallied from behind to tie the game and force an overtime period, in which the Lady Mustangs secured a 58-57 win over La Plata.
Lady Mustangs junior Delaney Straus scored a team-high 20 points, with Olivia Wood adding 15 points and Halle Keilholz adding 12 points.
Marion County (14-9) will play at North Shelby (16-5) in the Class 1 District 11 final on Friday at 6:30 p.m.