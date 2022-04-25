PHILADELPHIA, Mo. — Midway through the third inning, things did not look good for Marion County.
The Mustangs found themselves down six runs after Community capitalized on Marion County errors and walks.
Marion County did not give up and clawed its way back to a 12-10 win on a night the Mustangs celebrated senior left-handed pitchers Cooper Stotts and Spencer Whetstone.
“I just said (to the players) you’ve got to find a way to play baseball and do the fundamental things right,” said Mustangs head coach Henry Whetstone. “Believe in yourselves and forget about things not going your way. You’ve got to figure out a way to do those things and not make any excuses.”
The Trojans scored a run in the first inning when Gavin Allen reached on an error and later scored on a balk from Stotts.
Marion County answered back in the bottom half of the first when Root Cheney hit a pop up that found the grass, driving in Jackson Stewart and Stotts to put the Mustangs up 2-1.
Community quickly took the lead back with a three-run second inning, with Allen getting an RBI single and Mason Carroll coming through with a two-RBI single.
Whetstone came up with an RBI single to score Nick Kelso in the bottom of the second, narrowing Community’s lead to 4-3.
Stotts struggled with his control in the third inning, walking the first three batters. Community would capitalize with a five-run inning to take a 9-3 lead.
Stotts would go four innings with eight strikeouts; allowing six hits, seven walks and four earned runs.
“(Stotts) had a new catcher behind the plate and they struggled with their signs,” Whetstone said. “That didn’t help, but you’ve got to find a way to come through (being) that you’re a leader and a senior. This is part of what baseball is about.”
The Mustangs scored three runs in the bottom of the third inning, with Caden Stotts coming through with an RBI single and Kelso coming through with a sacrifice fly that scored two runs.
After the Trojans scored one run in the top half of the fifth inning, the Mustangs answered back with three runs in the bottom half. Shawn Martin and Whetstone both had RBI singles.
The key moment in the game was in the sixth inning when Root Cheney hit a three-run home run that gave the Mustangs their first lead since the first inning.
Cheney recently was moved from the leadoff spot to the fifth spot, and went 2-for-2 with a walk, double and five RBIs.
“We’ve been working on just putting the hands on the baseball and not trying to put it out of the park and swinging through the zone,” Whetstone said. “He’s started to believe that and it’s helped him. He’s putting it out of the park with no problem and relaxing a little bit.”
Whetstone pitched the final three innings in relief for the Mustangs and had five strikeouts, while allowing two hits, one walk and one earned run.
Stotts and Whetstone are the only two seniors on a team that plays a lot of freshman and sophomores.
“I’m losing a lot by losing those two kids this year when the season is over,” Whetstone said. “It’s going to be very noticeable next year. They’ve been the heart and soul of this team for the last four years.”
Marion County (6-5) will host Higbee (5-4) on Friday at 5 p.m. in its next game. The Highland game scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled.
“We are going to have a day to practice tomorrow and hopefully have some ground ball in the infield dirt practice for the first time in a long time,” Whetstone said. “We are going to work on defensive things.”
