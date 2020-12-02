LADDONIA, Mo. — After a two-week school shutdown, Marion County resumed its basketball program on Tuesday.
Both the Mustangs girls and boys team traveled to Community High School for the season opener on Tuesday, after practicing only virtually during the pause.
The girls played first and it was a close game, with the Trojans edging out the Mustangs 46-40.
Halle Keilholz tied Marion County teammate Riley Donath in scoring, with both players scoring nine points. Keilholz also grabbed eight rebounds and came away with two steals.
Madison Stewart led the Mustangs with three assists and four steals, while scoring five points. Tristan Holt was the team leader with nine rebounds, while also scoring six points.
The boys team fell to Community 57-25 to close out the night.
Cooper Stotts led the Mustangs with eight points, while coming away with two steals. Root Cheney grabbed a team-high five rebounds and scored seven points.
Thursday is the home opener for Marion County, as the Mustangs host Highland. The girls team (0-1) will play at 6 p.m., with the boys team (1-0) playing at 7:30 p.m.
Next week, Marion County will compete in the Monroe City Tournament. The No. 8 seeded boys team will play No. 1 seed Monroe City on Monday at 7 p.m., while the No. 4 seeded girls team will play No. 5 seed on Monday at 5 p.m.