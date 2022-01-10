WELLSVILLE, Mo. -- The Marion County boys basketball team fell to Wellsville-Middletown 53-22 in Monday's road game.
Mustangs sophomore guard Jackson Stewart scored a team-high eight points.
Marion County (3-8) will host Macon County (5-5) in its next game on Tuesday. The Mustangs will then be off until the North Shelby Tournament starts next week.
