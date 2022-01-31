STAFF REPORT
The Marion County boys basketball team fell to Scotland County in a close 42-36 home game on Monday night.
Mustangs freshman Joey Lagemann scored a team-high 11 points. Sophomore guards Jackson Stewart and Wyatt Goldinger both added seven points.
Marion County (4-13) will host Paris (1-13) in its next game on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
