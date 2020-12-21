SHELBYVILLE, Mo. -- Both the girls and boys basketball teams for Marion County lost on Saturday night in road games against North Shelby.
The Lady Mustangs (3-3) played first and lost to North Shelby 61-41.
Marion County junior Olivia Wood scored a team-high 12 points, while picking up two steals and one assist. Junior Delany Straus scored 11 points, while leading the team with nine rebounds and five assists.
The Mustangs (0-6) played the second game and lost to North Shelby 76-28.
Marion County sophomore Root Cheney scored a team-high 15 points, while grabbing five rebounds.
After Christmas break concludes, both Marion County teams will travel to Madison on Tuesday, Jan. 5.