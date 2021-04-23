PHILADELPHIA, Mo. -- The Marion County baseball team lost a high-scoring affair to Missouri Military Academy on Friday at home, losing 20-14.
Mustangs starting pitcher Jackson Stewart was pulled without getting a single out and relieved by Root Cheney and Jonathan Goodwin.
Cooper Stotts went 2-for-4 with a walk and three RBIs. Spencer Whetstone went 1-for-4 wiht four runs and a stolen base. Cheney had three walks, four runs and four stolen bases.
Marion County (5-4) will play at Highland in its next game on Tuesday.