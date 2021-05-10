PHILADELPHIA, Mo. — The Marion County baseball team fell to Missouri Military Academy 9-7 in a back-and-forth game at Marion County High School on Monday.
Mustangs starting pitcher Cooper Stotts went 3.2 innings with 10 strikeouts and had a no-decision. He allowed three hits, one walk and three earned runs.
Marion County used three other relief pitchers, with Root Cheney getting tagged for the loss.
Cheney went 2-for-4 with a run. Catcher Spencer Whetstone went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Left fielder Shawn Martin went 1-for-2 with a walk and two RBIs.
MMA starting pitcher Wade Delaplaine had a no-decision after going 4.2 innings with three strikeouts, while allowing six hits, one walk and no earned runs.Sean Springer pitched the remaining 2.1 innings to earn the win in relief.
Springer and Enrique Padron hit home runs for the Colonels.
Marion County (9-5) will play Canton (10-6) in the Class 1 District 13 tournament on Friday at 4 p.m. in La Plata.