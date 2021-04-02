PHILADELPHIA, Mo. -- The Marion County baseball team fell to Green City 16-3 at home on Thursday.
The closest the Mustangs came was when they scored two runs in the third inning to narrow Green City's lead to 4-2. Green City scored two runs in both the fourth and fifth innings, and slammed the door shut with a eight-run sixth inning.
Errors hurt Marion County, with the Mustangs allowing 13 unearned runs. Spencer Whetstone started the game and went five innings with five strikeouts.
Mustangs first baseman Cooper Stottls went 1-for-2 with a walk and run scored.
Marion County (1-1) will host Clopton (0-2) in its next game on Tuesday at 5 p.m.