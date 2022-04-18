PHILADELPHIA, Mo. — Marion County fell to Brashear 8-5 in a baseball game at Marion County High School on Monday.
Mustangs left-hander Spencer Whetstone started the game and went five innings with six strikeouts. He was the losing pitcher after allowing three walks, seven hits and five earned runs.
Mustangs catcher Root Cheney went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Cooper Stotts went 1-for-3 with a walk, two runs and a stolen base.
Marion County (5-3) will host North Shelby (6-2) in its next game on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
