PHILADELPHIA, Mo. -- Marion County defeated Macon County with Bucklin 53-40 on Senior Night in Tuesday's boys basketball game.
Mustangs freshman Joey Lagemann scored a team-high 18 points. Junior Root Cheney put up 17 points, while sophomore Jackson Stewart added 10 points.
The Mustangs honored three seniors after Tuesday's game -- Spencer Whetstone, Kegan McIntosh and Cooper Stotts.
Marion County (4-8) is off the remainder of the week and will compete in the North Shelby Tournament from Jan. 17-22.
