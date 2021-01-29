PHILADELPHIA, Mo. — The Marion County girls basketball team defeated Mark Twain 60-54 at home on Friday night.
Mark Twain senior Emma Ross led the team with 18 points, while pulling down nine rebounds and having four assists. Autumn Arndt added 13 points and five rebounds.
Marion County junior Halle Keilholz scored a team-high 21 points. Delaney Straus scored 15 points, while Riley Donath added 12 points.
Marion County (9-5) will play at Scotland County on Monday.
Mark Twain (7-9) will play at Wright City on Monday.