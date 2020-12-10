MONROE CITY, Mo. — After barely losing in the first round of the Monroe City girls basketball tournament on Monday, Marion County made a statement in the consolation round on Wednesday.
The Mustangs defeated Louisiana 43-4 and will move on to the consolation final.
Marion County spread out its offense, with seven different players scoring. Junior Olivia Wood led the Lady Mustangs with nine points, and was 4-for-6 from the free throw line.
Lady Mustangs junior Riley Donath grabbed a team-high eight rebounds and added seven points. Junior Madison Stewart had a team-high eight steals, while sophomore Tristen Holt and junior Delaney Straus tied for the team lead with three assists.
Marion County (2-2) will play Paris (0-2) in the consolation final on Friday at 5 p.m. in the Dan Mudd Gym.