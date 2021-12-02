BEVIER, Mo. -- The Marion County boys basketball team defeated Bevier 58-41 on the road Thursday night, to earn the Mustangs first win of the season.
Mustangs senior Cooper Stotts scored a team-high 15 points. Jackson Stewart and Joey Lagemann each scored 11 points.
Marion County (1-1) will compete in the Monroe City Tournament next week. The Mustangs are the No. 8 seed and will play Monroe City (1-0) in the opening round on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.