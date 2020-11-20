PHILADELPHIA, Mo. — The Marion County boys basketball team is looking to wipe the slate clean this season after a 0-22 campaign in 2019-20.
Mustangs head coach Reed Plunkett looks at the 2020-21 season as a new opportunity.
“As a team, we have talked a lot about being different this year,” Plunkett said. “We all agreed that it’s started with being more competitive in practice and having more consistency in games. So far in practice, they have risen to this challenge. Excited to see it translate to games.”
The Marion County boys basketball team has fallen on hard times since it finished 17-9 in the 2015-16 season, the Mustangs last winning season.
The goal Plunkett and the coaching staff have set for this season is playing with more consistency.
“We as a team have been honest in saying that the last two years have not been what we want them to be,” Plunkett said. “We want to be competitive and we want to win games.”
Marion County will look to junior Spencer Whetstone and and senior Landen Holt for leadership this season.
“Spencer has been a starter the last two years and as a junior, we are looking for him to take a big step forward,” Plunkett said. “He does a great job of leading by example. Landen is our leader on the defensive end of the floor.”
Plunkett has been working on improving the team’s ability to play man-to-man defense in practices.
“Defensively, senior Landen Holt is an energy guy,” Plunkett said. “Along with him, Root Cheney is a guy that likes to sit down and play tough defensively.”
The Mustangs will also count on returning varsity players Chris Arment and Cooper Stotts to help them be more effective on the offensive end of the court.
A couple of freshman will see playing time for Marion County this season, Jackson Stewart and Wyatt Goldinger.
Plunkett feels like this year’s team has more depth than it had the past couple of seasons. He added that there is still competition for starting spots.
“I have communicated this with the guys and they understand that they have to battle for playing time,” Plunkett said. “I have nine guys on the roster this year and I could see scenarios where all of them see time on the floor.”
The season will not begin until Tuesday, Dec. 1, when the Mustangs host Community High School. Marion County R-II School District switched to a virtual-only format for the remainder of November after a coronavirus outbreak. The Nov. 24 road game against North Shelby was postponed, with the make up date to be determined.
Plunkett said his team has started virtual practices in preparation for the season opener on Dec. 1.
“We are focused on doing all that we can to be prepared to play that night,” Plunkett said. “We have spent time everyday talking about how we can not take a single night for granted this year. I told the kids to do their best to enjoy every moment we get on the court.”