Marion County baseball hopes to improve on all aspects of the game

PHILADELPHIA, Mo. -- Marion County enters the 2021 baseball season with a young team hoping to gel after missing out on last season.
Although the 2020 season was canceled due to the pandemic, the Mustangs were able to play eight games during the summer months.
"A full season of preparation and games were lost," said Marion County head coach Hank Whetstone. "We were fortunate enough to play eight games in July 2020. Not all was lost as there weren't any seniors to have closure on their high school careers and younger players were able to get some valuable field time."
Whetstone is having his team work on fundamentals, team work and believing in each other during practices leading up to the season opener on Saturday.
Whetstone has set a few goals for the upcoming season.
"Become better players by understanding the game through hitting, fielding, pitching, base running and play in the district championship game," Whetstone said.
Marion County will look to five players to be their main pitchers; junior Cooper Stotts, junior Spencer Whetstone, sophomore Root Cheney, freshman Jackson Stewart and freshman Jonathan Goodwin.
The Mustangs top hitters include Cheney, Stotts and Spencer Whetstone, who are also among the team's top defensive players.
Stotts played on a traveling baseball team last summer and is excited to be able to play his junior season after missing out on high school baseball last year.
"Traveling (baseball) has been a lot of help (with us) not getting to play this past year," Stotts said. "So, I still got to play a lot. It's not a big difference (with traveling baseball and high school baseball)."
Spencer Whetstone said he was excited for the season to start and has been doing some throwing to get ready.
"We want to keep our record above .500 and get a pretty good seed in districts," Whetstone said.
Cheney will likely be the primary catcher when he is not pitching. The Mustangs count senior Nathan Wellman, senior Morgen Oles, Spencer Whetstone, Stotts, Cheney, sophomore Sean Kindhart, Stewart and Goodwin as options in the infield.
Marion County has several options for outfield spots, including senior Landen Holt, Wellman, senior Matthew Gerding, Spencer Whetstone, Stotts, sophomore Conner Morkin, Kindhart, Stewart, freshman Shawn Martin and freshman Andy Gerding.
Whetstone will likely mix-and-match lineups depending on day-to-day matchups.
"There are always openings for competition," Whetstone said. "But I have 13 players, so we will strive to get our players in the best positions for the team's success, pending on who is on the hill."
Whetstone sees North Shelby and Community R-VI as Marion County's top rivals.
"Anytime you get a win over North Shelby, it's a great win," Whetstone said.