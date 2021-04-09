PHILADELPHIA, Mo. — Marion County came from behind to defeat Monroe City with a seven-run sixth inning on Friday at Marion County High School.
Going into the sixth inning, Monroe City had a 3-1 lead before the Mustangs bats exploded.
Marion County second baseman Jackson Stewart went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a run. Third baseman Matthew Gerdin went 1-for-2 with a walk, a run and two RBIs.
Mustangs starting pitcher Spencer Whetstone earned the win after throwing a complete game with seven strikeouts.
Monroe City starting pitcher Brady Jones went 5.1 innings with five strikeouts and was the losing pitcher.
Jones went 2-for-4 for Monroe City. Catcher John Galland went 2-for-4 with a run. Second baseman Carter Jones went 2-for-2 with a walk and RBI.
Marion County (2-2) will host Van-Far on Monday.
Monroe City (1-4) will host North Shelby on Monday and Knox County on Tuesday.