HIGBEE, Mo. — Behind a seven-run fifth inning, the Marion County baseball team defeated Higbee 12-2 in five innings on Friday at Higbee High School.
Mustangs starting pitcher Spencer Whetstone pitched all five innings with five strikeouts, while allowing three hits, one walk and no earned runs. He also went 1-for-2 with a walk, stolen base, two runs and two RBIs at the plate.
Marion County left fielder Shawn Martin went 2-for-2 with a walk, RBI, three stolen bases and two runs. Catcher Root Cheney went 1-for-2 with a walk, RBI, stolen base and two runs. Third baseman Jackson Stewart went 2-for-3 with a walk, RBI and two runs.
Marion County (6-4) will play at Louisiana (5-10) on Monday at 5 p.m. in the Mustangs next game.