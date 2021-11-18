PHILADELPHIA, Mo. — With the core of the team entering their senior season, there is a sense of urgency on the Marion County girls basketball team.
The Lady Mustangs are coming off of back-to-back appearances in the Class 1 District 11 championship game, but where unable to win either time.
Marion County is hoping to take the next step and bring home a district title for the first time since the 2013-14 season.
“The obvious goal is to win that (district championship) game,” said Marion County head coach Reed Plunkett. “I think that’s something we have to embrace and not shy away from. It’s talked about a lot in practice. They made a poster and put it up in the locker room.”
Marion County will have to go through some tough teams to reach that goal, such as North Shelby, La Plata and Atlanta.
The six seniors on this year’s team have been working on improving their games and staying focused at practice.
Plunkett and top assistant coach Ryan Wood have been working on making adjustments on both the offensive and defensive ends.
“For most of these girls, this is their fourth year with me,” Plunkett said. “So a lot of this stuff takes awhile to put in and they already know our different defenses and offenses that we’ve ran in the past. So it’s allowed Coach Wood and me to try some new stuff. Be able to come into games with a ton of options. I think our experience and overall basketball IQ is something we can capitalize on.”
Delaney Straus runs the floor as the team’s point guard and led Marion County in all non-shooting statistical categories last year.
“We rely on her to handle the ball,” Plunkett said. “On defense she leads in steals and is the leading rebounder. She pushes the tempo for us on offense.”
Halle Keilholz has been the team’s best outside shooter and led the Lady Mustangs with 76 three-pointes last season.
Olivia Wood has been the most consistent defender and Marion County is looking for her to take on more of a scoring role this year.
Rounding out the starting lineup is Riley Donath and Madison Stewart.
Players who will see time off the bench include Tristen Holt, Karissa Kennedy, Shayleigh Whetstone and Riley Holt.
“I think we will be a little bit deeper than before,” Plunkett said. “Couple that with our returning core that we have and we are really excited about this season.”
2021-22 Schedule
Nov. 23 — North Shelby
Nov. 30 — at Community
Dec. 2 — at Bevier
Dec. 14 — at Higbee
Dec. 16 — Madison
Dec. 20 — La Plata
Jan. 4 — at Brashear
Jan. 7 — Novinger
Jan. 10 — at Wellsville-Middletown
Jan. 11 — Macon County with Bucklin
Jan. 25 — at Atlanta
Jan. 28 — at Mark Twain
Jan. 31 — Scotland County
Feb. 1 — Paris
Feb. 5 — at Silex
Feb. 7-12 — Brashear Tournament
Feb. 15 — at Canton
Feb. 17 — South Shelby
