PHILADELPHIA, Mo. — After the North Shelby Tournament was canceled on Monday, Marion County altered its schedule to add two games this week.
On Wednesday, Marion County will host Knox County with the girls game at 6 p.m. and the boys game at 7:30 p.m.
On Friday, Marion County will host Schuyler County with the girls game at 6 p.m. and the boys game at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.