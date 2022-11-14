HANNIBAL -- Hannibal senior Mariah Odom signed her letter-of-intent to be part of the dance team at the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy during a ceremony at Korf Gymnasium on Monday morning.
Odom will major in nursing once she starts classes at UHSP next fall.
"We went to competitions at that college," Odom said. "Every year I've been able to see the campus and see how the college works and I loved it. When it came time to pick a college, I felt like I already knew the college and it was a good fit for me to go there."
Odom was joined by her high school dance teammates at Monday's ceremony.
"I love it," Odom said. "I did not expect so many people to show up today. So when the whole dance team showed up it was just overwhelming. I felt very happy for all of them to be there."
Odom has been part of the Hannibal High School dance team all four years and started dance when she was eight-years-old.
Although hip hop routines are Odom's favorite, she likes all different styles of dance.
"Friday night football games are my favorite, obviously," Odom said about her favorite high school memory. "I love being able to perform in front of everyone and just show how we progressed throughout the year."
The Eutectics are in the middle of its inaugural season this year and Odom will be a building block for next year's competitive dance team.
UHSP competitive dance head coach Jessica Pereira said she is excited to have Odom as part of the dance team.
"We reached out to Mariah again after the camp and she said she was interested," Pereira said. "She is a good academic student, which is exactly what we are looking for at UHSP. We've heard nothing but wonderful things about her from her teachers."
Pereira added that there is a lot of focus on academics at UHSP, an university known for health care and science.
"One of our big things is we want all of our dancers to be successful in both academics and athletic aspects of their careers," Pereira said. "So we really try to meld those two together here."
The previous trips to UHSP's dance camps has made Odom familiar with the Eutectics program.
"She was very welcoming and very nice from the beginning," Odom said of Pereira. "We have originally been emailing back and forth. Whenever I toured the university and got to meet her, she was just very kind and I think a good coach."
Odom also credited her high school dance coach Ashlyn Williams for helping her out.
"She's always been very supportive," Odom said. "A shoulder to cry on whenever I need it. Opposed to past coaches, she's been able to push us past limits so that we can grow."
