The 2023 Monroe City softball team. Members include Lucy Pratt, Abigail Smith, Kiera Nash, Taylor Pfaff, Ella Hays, Ava Yutzy, Perri Dimmitt, Abigail Hathaway, Miranda Harsell, Audri Youngblood, Cahlin Chapman, Reagan Turpin, Marah Greiman, Makenna Miller, Naaron Hays, Hannah Studer, Emily Spalding, Annie Willingham, Bradi Keller, Taitym Foltz, Addison Oswald, Avrie Hays and Olivia Rodeghero.

MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Monroe City enters the 2023 season with a mix of younger players ready to breakout and a group of seniors who hope to make their final season memorable.

The Lady Panthers are coming off a 14-10 season that ended with a loss to Elsberry in the Class 2 District 5 Tournament championship game.

