HANNIBAL — 2022 will be a season of change for Hannibal's softball team.
There's new turf on the field at Veterans Softball Complex, a new bullpen and a new head coach.
"I feel like with everything new and with new coaches, it's going to be an all-new team," said senior shortstop Chloe Simms. "As long as we work together, hustle, not give up and (have) no attitude, I think it will all come together. Good changes."
Hannibal began its first day of practice on Monday, debuting the new turf.
"It was exciting today to be able to see all of the work they put in during the offseason," said Hannibal head coach Madison Kinsel. "Just being able to be on the new field (was good). We had some rain this morning and we didn't have to worry about if it would be too muddy to practice on the first day."
Kinsel enters her first season as head coach and hopes to improve from last season's 5-20 record.
Kinsel retained assistant coach Kaitlyn Griffen from last year's team, giving the team some familiarity with the coaching staff.
"I think it's going to be a really good change," said Hannibal senior catcher Stormy Ranabargar. "They are very open. You can talk to them about whatever. They definitely try to keep us working hard because they have goals set for us."
The biggest priority for Kinsel has been to make sure her players are well-conditioned.
"I think that's something that wasn't used correctly in the past, so just making sure the girls are in shape," Kinsel said. "They had made comments today that they are going to actually be skinny this year because how they were running a lot."
It's something the players noticed right off the bat.
"I think they are making sure that we are hustling," Simms said. "They are not going to put up with no drama or no hustling. I think they are going to be tough, but it will be good for us."
Simms was the lone All-Conference player for the Lady Pirates last season and will be counted on to stable the infield at shortstop as the only returning starter.
Players who will get looks at the remaining infield spots include Gracey Whittaker, Nevaeh Boling, Danica Vohs and Kira Riley.
Senior Alyssa Hart moves from third base to Hannibal's primary pitcher this season.
"She's going to be great," Kinsel said. "She did really good for us this summer. She has a lot of good spins and she hits her spots really well. So, I'm excited for her to see how she is pitching."
The Lady Pirates will also look at a couple of incoming freshmen as pitchers.
"We don't have as many arms as we would like, but we have a couple of freshmen girls who are going to come up," Hart said. "I think we will be pretty good."
Ranabargar returns as the team's primary catcher after stepping into the role last season.
"I try to be (a leader) as much as I can," Ranabargar said. "I'm not really outspoken. I'm kind of quiet, but I'm really trying to get out of my shell this season."
Senior Alana Pfeifer will anchor the outfield as the team's everyday center fielder, after making an impression with her defense last year.
Hannibal also returns outfielder Kameil Crane, who is coming off an injury from last season and has had a strong summer.
The Lady Pirates are hoping to have a strong defense this season.
"I think we have some good players right now," Simms said. "Some I've already seen play. I think that we will have some pretty good ones coming up."
Kinsel also wants to have a strong base running team.
"We just started working on that today," Kinsel said. "There's some players that still need to figure out how to correctly base run. A lot of the players are helping them out, especially some of our seniors."
The team's leaders are eager to help younger players adjust to moving up a level of play.
"Obviously, it's kind of hard coming from middle school to high school," Hart said. "It's going to be a little nerve-wracking, but I think these girls are doing a really good job of coming together. They are not afraid to speak up or ask questions."
2022 Schedule
Aug. 23 -- Centralia Jamboree
Aug. 26-27 -- Troy Buchanan Lead-Off Classic
Aug. 29 -- Fulton
Sept. 3 -- Monroe City Tournament
Sept. 6 -- at Moberly
Sept. 8 -- at Mexico
Sept. 12 -- Bowling Green
Sept. 13 -- at Monroe City
Sept. 14 -- at Clark County
Sept. 17 -- at Marshall
Sept. 19 -- Kirksville
Sept. 20 -- at Highland
Sept. 22 -- at Canton
Sept. 26 -- Moberly
Sept. 29 -- at Fulton
Oct. 1 -- Centralia Invitational
Oct. 4 -- at Kirksville
Oct. 5 -- Mexico
Oct. 10 -- Palmyra
