MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Monroe City High School senior Mackenzie Moss signed her national letter-of-intent to Moberly Area Community College on Tuesday, where she will continue her academic and softball career next fall.
Moss plans on majoring in elementary education and eventually transferring to a four-year university for her bachelor's degree.
"(MACC) is so close to home," Moss said. "I talked to coach (Matt Bauer) and the players (at MACC) and I knew I could get along with them well. It's a new program, so that's exciting."
The Greyhounds softball program will begin its inaugural season in fall 2022, with Bauer bringing 13 years of coaching experience. He had previously coached at Frazee High School in Minnesota, where he guided the team to back-to-back third-place finishes in the sectionals.
Moss was a Second Team All-State selection this year after batting .455 with 10 doubles, two home runs, 26 RBIs and 28 runs scored.
Monroe City softball head coach Melissa Chinn added that Moss knows the game well and takes it upon herself to be the best player she can be.
"Her senior year, she was relaxed and just went out there to do her best," Chinn said. "She came through in so many big games to get game-winning RBIs across the plate. I think she was more relaxed and just was there to have fun and work hard."
Among the highlights from Moss' career at Monroe City included being part of the 2020 district champion team that advanced to the Class 2 semifinals during her junior season.
Moss said defeating Marceline in the Class 2 state quarterfinals in 2020 was her favorite memory playing for the Lady Panthers.
"I think I've grown tremendously," Moss said of her high school career. "My teammates throughout the years have always pushed me harder and supported me, and the coaches as well. It made me a better leader on and off the field."
Moss settled in as the Lady Panthers starting shortstop after being an utility player in prior seasons.
"She's a huge asset in many ways because she can play any position you need her to and she's one of those kids who's willing to go in where needed," Chinn said. "She can do it all and is extremely talented. I think she's going to be awesome down there."
Chinn said she has seen Moss grow and dedicate herself to softball during her time at Monroe City.
"I've had the privilege of watching this kid grow because I came here when she was in kindergarten and that was my first year here," Chinn said. "I watched her grow as a kid and an athlete. She's pretty awesome and holds a special place in our hearts."
