HANNIBAL -- After narrowing down his list to four schools, Hannibal junior Aneyas Williams made a decision on his football future at a press conference on Friday at Korf Gymnasium.
The No. 1 all-purpose back in the nation for the Class of 2024 announced his commitment to play for the University of Notre Dame.
Williams made his announcement in dramatic fashion, bringing out his family dog dressed up in Fighting Irish gear from under the table.
"Just how they recruited me," Williams said about his decision to commit to Notre Dame. "They've just been really good throughout the whole process. They called me all the time and had more than one coach call ... they just wanted me up there."
Over the past week, Notre Dame running backs coach Deland McCullough visited with Williams twice.
Williams figures to contribute right away in head coach Marcus Freeman's system, with the first-year coach guiding Notre Dame to an 8-4 record this season.
"Coach Freeman, (offensive coordinator) Tommy Rees and (the rest of the coaching staff) said I'm supposed to come in and make an immediate impact because I'm an all-purpose back," Williams said. "They said that's the guy they are missing. I would not be surprised to see (myself) starting the first year."
Wiliams will join a talented 2024 class of Notre Dame recruits that also includes quarterback C.J. Carr (Saline, Mich.), tight end Jack Larsen (Charlotte, N.C) and wide receiver Cam Williams (Glen Ellyn, Ill.).
Notre Dame is one of the most accomplished teams in college football history, winning 11 national titles.
The Fighting Irish has been home to legendary players such as Joe Montana, Jerome Bettis, Tim Brown, Johnny Lujack, Paul Hornung and Alan Page.
Williams himself was enamored with the tradition and history of Notre Dame football when he visited campus.
"I loved it," Williams said. "I just knew all of the history. I had expectations and they exceeded it."
During his three seasons at Hannibal, Williams has re-written the school record book.
The four-star recruit set the single game school record for most touchdowns in a game with eight in a win over Jefferson City on Sept. 2 this season.
The junior all-purpose back holds the Hannibal career record for touchdowns with 102, a figure he will add to during his senior season in 2023.
Williams also is on top of the record book in career receptions, receiving yardage, touchdown receptions, most total yards, most points and highest punt return average.
On top of that, Williams has been an First Team All-Conference selection as an all-purpose back and defensive back the past two seasons and as a receiver his freshman season.
"I know this means a lot to Aneyas and his family with all the support here," said Hannibal head coach Jeff Gschwender. "It's a pretty cool deal here. Aneyas came in freshman year and made an immediate impact with our football program over the past three seasons."
Williams had his first 1,000-yard rushing season in 2022 and scored 34 touchdowns during his junior season, which ended in Week 9 due to a broke collarbone.
Since then, Williams' collarbone has healed up.
With his football future decided, Williams feels more at ease and appreciated the support from the Hannibal community.
"First and foremost, I want to thank everyone who is here today," Williams said. "It means a lot coming from this area. Just the amount of support you guys have given me is huge. I would like to thank my family and all of my friends and the coaches."
