CLARKSVILLE, Mo. — Mark Twain fell to Louisiana 43-40 in the consolation semifinals of the Clopton girls basketball tournament on Wednesday.
Lady Tigers senior Autumn Arndt scored a team-high 16 points. Audrey Ross put up nine points and Anna Echternacht added six points.
Mark Twain (5-6) will host Silex (5-4) in its next game on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
