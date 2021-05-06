O'FALLON, Mo. -- The Hannibal-LaGrange University baseball team fell to William Woods University 10-6 in the American Midwest Conference postseason tournament at Car Shield Field on Wednesday.
"I am so proud of the way our players went out and played in the conference tournament," said HLGU baseball head coach Ben Strother. "Hitters came up big, fielding was there and pitchers had great efforts on the mound. We had an exciting season. Our players made huge strides for Hannibal-LaGrange baseball."
Trojans starting pitcher Jakob Rhoderick was the losing pitcher after going eight innings with five strikeouts, and allowing five earned runs.
Garrett Welschmeyer went 3-for-3 with one run. Jared Remspecher went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a run. Jacob Dooley went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI.
HLGU ends its season with an overall record of 18-26 and a conference record of 8-21.