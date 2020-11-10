Looking back on a historic season for Monroe City softball

MONROE CITY, Mo. -- This past season saw the Monroe City softball program reach new heights as the Panthers ended the season one game away from the Class 2 State Finals.
Along the way, Monroe City won 20 games this season and earned its first-ever state tournament win.
Monroe City head coach Melissa Chinn said her players were dedicated both on the field and in the classroom.
"Going to state for the first time in (our) history just shows how much effort the girls, parents and community put in to developing athletes," Chinn said. "It takes a lot of commitment from everyone. This group of girls had an incredible work ethic. They were coachable in every aspect."
A big part of the Panthers success this season came from the senior battery of pitcher Riley Quinn and catcher Bailee Hays. Hays was a First Team All-State selection as a catcher, while Quinn was a Second Team All-State selection as a pitcher.
"Riley and Bailee are a dream senior duo," Chinn said. "They are true leaders on and off the field. Together on the field, they were dominating. Bailee knows what's working and Riley trusts her calls."
Besides her pitch-calling abilities, Hays also had a monster season with the bat. Monroe City's senior catcher batted .517 with a .563 on-base percentage, while hitting four homer runs and coming through with 24 RBIs.
Quinn had a 2.75 ERA and 1.44 WHIP, with 108 strikeouts in 86.2 innings pitched this season. At the plate, she batted .396 with two home runs and 23 RBIs.
Chinn said Quinn had a great year and worked hard to keep her job as Monroe City's No. 1 starting pitcher.
"She came in with the mentality that this is it," Chinn said. "When you throw in a couple of other pitchers who want to throw games, it makes for some friendly competition."
Monroe City will have to find a way to replace the senior duo next season. The Panthers will also graduate Montana Masterson, who was a part-time outfielder and pitcher.
"There will be a gaping hole next year when Riley and Bailee were," Chinn said. "Not only on the field, but they also set the standard for being focused in practice and getting our job done while we are there."
One pitcher who stepped up this season as the Panthers No. 2 starter was sophomore Kailynn Fuemmeler. She pitched 69 innings with 85 strikeouts and a 1.83 ERA.
Fuemmeler was named an Clarence Cannon Conference All-Conference Honorable Mention selection. At the plate, she batted .403 with two home runs and 19 RBIs.
Another sophomore who stepped up for Monroe City was Emily Freidank, who was a Second Team All-Conference selection as an infielder. She batted .341 with a team-high 13 doubles, while hitting three home runs and 29 RBIs.
Next season, Chinn plans on having Fuemmeler and Freidank replace Quinn and Hays as the Panthers' primary battery.
"They have also had a ton of experience playing together," Chinn said. "It's always huge to have a battery that knows each other."
Both players have two years of varsity experience as they enter their junior seasons in 2021.
"Their batting is equally as impressive," Chinn said. "Both of them have a ton of power and ended up with a ton of RBIs. With the work they put in the summer, they're only going to get better."
Center fielder Carly Youngblood was Monroe City's sparkplug in the leadoff spot, batting .506 with a .566 on-base percentage. She hit a team-high seven home runs, while finishing third on the team with 22 RBIs.
Youngblood earned First Team All-Conference and First Team All-State selections as an outfielder in her junior campaign.
"Carly is such a dynamic player," Chinn said. "She gets the team going on offense being the leadoff (hitter), and she has saved plenty of games with amazing catches or throws to bases. She's a triple threat and I'm very excited to have her for another year."
Two other junior infielders, first baseman Adriona White and shortstop Mackenzie Moss, were All-Conference Honorable Mention selections this season. White batted .312, while Moss batted .319.
Moss switched to shortstop this season after playing in the outfield and third base in previous seasons.
"Mackenzie has played several different positions for me," Chinn said. "It shows how athletic she is. She will do anything for her teammates. She did a great job at shorstop."
White took over as the Panthers primary first baseman and solidified the position.
"(White's) always positive and picks up her teammates," Chinn said. "I was impressed with her flexibility on first base. She also hit the ball well when we had scoring opportunities."
Monroe City also had a couple of freshman make an impact on the varsity team.
Second baseman Jacie Johnson made an immediate impact for Monroe City in her freshman season, batting .311 with a .440 on-base percentage.
"Jacie was an instant fit at second base," Chinn said. "She's automatic over there and a no-nonsense type of player. You never hear a word out of her and she works her tail off."
Freshman Lucy Smith worked her way into Monroe City's lineup as a part-time outfielder and pitcher. She batted .297 in the 16 games she played this season.
"Lucy was a great addition," Chinn said. "She's a lefty pitcher who will definitely be making noise in the future. She found a place in right field with a gun for an arm, but she can also cover a ton of ground."
Monroe City accomplished all of this amid an unusual season with the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic hanging over their heads.
Chinn said her team's mentality this season was to play every game as if it was the final game of the season.
"We watched teams around us get quarantined and lose out on part of their season," Chinn said. "We knew it could be a possibility. I just wanted them to be smart and do what they needed to do to play all season."
Chinn said she could not say enough about the support her team got from the school and the community.
"The girls really fed off the crowd," Chinn said. "Looking out there and seeing our administration at every game and other athletes supporting each other was truly amazing. We definitely brought a crowd to games."