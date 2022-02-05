PALMYRA, Mo. -- Panthers senior Alex Loman had a big day to help Palmyra defeat South Shelby 68-46 in Saturday's home boys basketball game.
Loman scored a team-high 24 points and had five rebounds. Sophomore Bear Bock scored 14 points, six rebounds, had six assists and three blocks in Palmyra's win.
Palmyra (12-9) will play at Monroe City (15-4) in its next game on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
