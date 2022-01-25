BROOKFIELD, Mo. -- Fresh off a third-place finish in the Tony Lenzini boys basketball tournament, Palmyra defeated Brookfield 58-43 on the road Tuesday night.
Panthers senior Alex Loman led the way in scoring with 20 points. Sophomore Bear Bock scored 14 points, pulled down 13 rebounds, dished out eight assists and had three blocks.
Palmyra (10-8) will host Macon (10-6) in its next game on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
