CANTON, Mo. — The Canton baseball team defeated Louisiana 6-2 at home on Friday, behind a big effort from Trevor Logsdon.
Logsdon hit a two-run home run in the first inning to tie the game and also pitched 2.2 innings in relief with five strikeouts.
Canton gained the lead in the third inning, with Brady Hoewing and Kegan Birck both hitting doubles. Then Logsdon drove in Birck and later scored on an error after a hit by Dalton Berhorst.
Berhorst had a two-RBI single in the sixth inning to drive in Aydin Morlang.
Garrett Lillard was the winning pitcher after going three innings with seven strikeouts.
Canton (4-1) will play at Northeast in its next game on Monday. The Tigers will host Brashear on Tuesday.