HANNIBAL -- The Hannibal High School boys and girls soccer camp will be held at the city field located at 7th St. and Warren Barrett.
The location had to be changed from Veterans Soccer Complex due to ongoing construction and could not be held at Porter Stadium because of football camp.
The soccer camp will run from July 18-21, with the high school girls camp being held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and the boys and girls youth camp being held from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
The high school boys soccer camp will be held from July 25-28 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. There has not been a location announcement for that camp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.