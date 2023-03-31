HANNIBAL — Pre college Development Academy in Murfreesboro, Tenn., and Fontbonne University in St. Louis will be adding two great athletes from the same family.
Friday morning at Hannibal High School in C.Allen Korf Memorial Gymnasium saw senior Drew Porter commit to PCDA to continue his soccer career along with his cousin senior Markahl Humphrey committing to Fontbonne to continue his football career.
Amongst their family, friends, teammates and coaches both Porter and Humphrey spoke on why they chose their respective schools as the best place to continue their academic goals as well as their athletic goals on the next level.
"Originally I was going to go to a four-year program until my knee injury so I just felt this was a good spot for me to recuperate and rehab the right way and come back a better player than I was prior to the injury," Porter said.
"I just feel this school fits me best with what I want to do with my career academically and sports wise, going there and playing defensive back and running back I feel will be good for me going forward as a player," Humphrey said.
Although it had a bittersweet end with a difficult injury in his final game, Humphrey went on to state that this past senior season, he felt was his best compared to his previous seasons playing for Hannibal.
Humphrey has been a vital part of Hannibal football's success recently with the team going 13-1 in 2021 and 9-3 in 2022.
He went on to talk about what he wants to improve on as a player moving forward as he prepares to play football for the Griffins next fall.
"I want to work on putting on more weight and getting stronger playing college football. I also want to refine my footwork skills and my hands so I can be and even better defensive back on the next level," he said.
Hannibal boys soccer will be losing a strong player from their team as well, as Humphrey's cousin Porter has been a part of a great run for Pirates soccer. Hannibal has gone 69-26 over the last four years.
Porter stated aside from PCDA, he had several other options he and his family seriously considered but this was the one he felt was the best for them.
Porter reflected on his passion and experience of playing high school soccer and the enjoyment of playing alongside his teammates.
"I've played soccer for a long time and have always trained really hard and focused on being the best player possible," he said
"I had my highs and lows during my time playing here but these last four years playing with my teammates here in Hannibal, down in St. Louis has been a great experience."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.