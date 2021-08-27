Palmyra falls to Hallsville in season opener

PALMYRA, Mo. — The Palmyra Panthers were defeated by the Hallsville Indians, with the 28-7 loss hinging on a few missed plays.
Palmyra Panthers Head Coach Kevin Miles commended the Hallsville team and their coach for a strong program.
“We did a lot of good things, we really did,” Miles said. “For week one, I’m really proud of my kids. Hallsville is a great program, so I’m not taking anything away from them. I think we gave them some cheap scores. Two long passes in the first half, things that could have been broken up, too — one was a blown coverage, the other one was the kids was right there, and whatever that kid did, he made a great play on it.”
Miles said the team struggled offensively, but coaching staff knows what do to support future success. And the Panthers are on the same page.
Ethan Redd shared how he and his teammates learned from the game and will work harder.
“Really, it all came down to the two pass plays on the outside. We had a couple good plays, but hopefully we’ve got to get better and bounce back for next week,” he said. “We did some good things on offense, but we’ve got to check our heads in for next week, because we have a tougher game.”
Next Friday, the Panthers face the Bowling Green Bobcats at home.
Ryan McKeown felt good about the first week, and agreed about the work ahead.
“It’s the first week, so we got to work out all the flaws and stuff — it’s not going to be perfect. But next week in practice, we’ll work hard to get all the problems out of the way, and we’ll come back better,” he said.