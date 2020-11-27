MONROE CITY, Mo. — After the first quarter of Monday’s home-opener for the Monroe City girls basketball team against Moberly, there were a few similarities with the 2019 nonconference game at Moberly.
In that game, the Lady Panthers raced out to a 16-3 lead, seemingly controlling their Class 4 hosts. But Moberly came roaring back, eventually taking a hard-fought 68-65 win in double overtime.
In Monday’s rematch, Monroe City came out smoking, draining shot-after-shot while the visiting Lady Spartans could not hit a shot until freshman Grace Billington nailed a three-pointer at the buzzer as the Lady Panthers took a 17-3 lead after the first quarter.
But Monroe City was determined not to have a repeat of 2019. Although Moberly stormed back in the second half, at one point narrowing the Monroe City lead to seven points, the Lady Panthers broke away late in the fourth quarter, taking a 72-57 win.
Monroe City coach Cody Leonard said that last year’s loss was not lost on his current team.
“We talked about that a little bit, how we lost” the 2019 game, Leonard said.
"We know they are a good young team with some good players. We saw many of them last year in our middle school tournament. They have some weapons, and I am glad we got them game one of the year, and not game 10 or 15. They are going to be a tough team.”
Leonard said that he was pleased that his players stepped up to turn back the second-half challenge from Moberly.
“Last year, in games like this, we would find a way to let them back and then let them in it to pull away. We found a way to hold on tonight, so I thought this was a good win for us,” Leonard said.
A critical moment came midway through the fourth quarter when the Lady Spartans closed to within seven points, with a 60-53 game. Leonard took a timeout.
“I just told them to calm down,” Leonard said. “Just calm down.”
The Last Panthers went on a 12-3 run to end the game and post the win.
Because of no preseason jamborees due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were no scouting reports for either team, so coaches were learning about each other and their own players.
For Monroe City, senior Hallie Dyer lived up to early expectations scoring 28 points, including going 9-for-11 from the free throw line, while senior Riley Quin picked up where she left off last season, playing strong under the boards while scoring 16 points, going 6-for-8 from the free throw line.
“Hallie, offensively, was really good, our posts finished around the rim really strong. We took them out of what they wanted to do which is play man defense. It was a good effort,” Leonard said.
Moberly coach Tony Vestal said the game was good for his young team, which is loaded with freshmen and sophomores, three juniors and no seniors.
The Lady Spartans, down 34-14 at halftime, played a solid second half, outscoring Monroe City 43-38.
After being held to four points in the first half, sophomore Kennedy Messer, the lone returning starter from the 2019-2020 Lady Spartans team, was unstoppable in the second half, nailing five shots from the three-point area that were each high-arching nothing-but-net baskets.
“She’s a good player. She will give you all she has every night,” Vestal said of Messer’s performance. “I was happy that she hit some good shots. She struggled a bit in the first half, but she came out strong in the second half.”
Monroe City (2-0) was scheduled to play Canton on Monday night, but that game was canceled because the COVID-19 pandemic has shut down of schools in Canton.
The Lady Panthers are scheduled to play Kirksville in a home match at 2 p.m. on Saturday, and then next week, starting on Dec. 7, Monroe City will host the 96th Annual Monroe City High School Varsity Basketball Tournament.