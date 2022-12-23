PALMYRA, Mo. -- Both Palmyra teams enter Christmas break on a positive path with wins over Louisiana.
Updated: December 23, 2022 @ 6:37 pm
PALMYRA, Mo. -- Both Palmyra teams enter Christmas break on a positive path with wins over Louisiana.
The Lady Panthers routed Louisiana 66-29, giving Palmyra is second straight win as it improves to 8-2.
Palmyra's boys team defeated Louisiana 42-26 to improve the Panthers record to 9-1.
After winter break, Palmyra will return to action on Monday, Jan.2, competing in the Highland Tournament.
The Canton girls basketball team was needing a win going into Wednesday night's home game against Burlington Notre Dame of Iowa.
Canton will enter Christmas on a high note, defeating Burlington Notre Dame 69-44 to end a three-game losing streak.
Lady Tigers senior Nariah Clay led the way in scoring with 18 points.
Three other Canton players reached double-digit scoring. Emma Hultz racked up 17 points, Macy Glasgow put up 12 points and Kielyn Ott came away with 10 points.
Canton (4-4) will return to action on Monday, Jan. 2 for the Highland Tournament. The Lady Tigers will play Kirksville (4-3) in the opening round.
The Canton boys basketball team fell to Burlington Notre Dame 74-42.
Canton (4-6) will return to action for the Highland Tournament in the first week of January.
