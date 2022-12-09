MONROE CITY, Mo. -- The Monroe City girls basketball team made it count in a tough field in the 98th Annual Monroe City Tournament which featured Palmyra and South Shelby.
The Lady Panthers defeated Highland 40-39 in the third-place game on Friday, a big accomplishment against a tough team for the youthful Monroe City squad.
Monroe City freshman Naaron Hays scored a team-high 14 points, while sophomore Mari Gares added 11 points.
Highland senior Ansley Bringer scored a team-high 17 points.
Highland (4-2) will host Scotland County (2-20 in its next game at 6 p.m. on Monday.
Monroe City (2-4) will host Mark Twain (0-5) in its next game at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
In the girls consolation final, Louisiana defeated Paris 38-21.
Louisiana wins third place in Monroe City Tournament
Louisiana won third place in the Monroe City boys basketball tournament by defeating host Monroe City 45-40 on Friday night.
One bright spot for Monroe City was the play of freshman Blake Pfanner, who put up 10 points.
Bulldogs senior Kenny McCormick drained four 3-pointers and had a team-high 12 points.
Louisiana (4-2) will host Bowling Green (1-3) in its next game at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Monroe City (1-2) will play at Keokuk on Monday and then host Mark Twain (4-2) at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Mark Twain defeated Highland 53-45 in the boys consolation final.
Lady Pirates rout Clopton
The Hannibal girls basketball team won its fourth straight game on Friday night, defeating Clopton 64-45 on the road.
The Lady Pirates came out strong, scoring 23 points in the first quarter and would take a 35-26 lead into halftime.
Sophomore Mariah Mayfield was one of three players who reached double-digit scoring for Hannibal, putting up a team-high 16 points.
Senior Kyliah French added 13 points, while sophomore Abbie Martin came away with 12 points.
Hannibal (5-1) will host Moberly (3-1) in its next game at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
