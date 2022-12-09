Gares.jpg

Monroe City’s Mari Gates (11) handles the ball against Mark Twain during the opening round of the 98th Annual Monroe City basketball tournament. The Lady Panthers defeated Highland on Friday night to win the third-place game.

 Mathew Kirby/Courier-Post

MONROE CITY, Mo. -- The Monroe City girls basketball team made it count in a tough field in the 98th Annual Monroe City Tournament which featured Palmyra and South Shelby.

The Lady Panthers defeated Highland 40-39 in the third-place game on Friday, a big accomplishment against a tough team for the youthful Monroe City squad.

