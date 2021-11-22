ST. CHARLES, Mo. -- The Hannibal-LaGrange University wrestling team competed in the Lindenwood Open on Saturday against some tough schools.
Freshman Gavin Morawitz went 2-2 in the 157 lbs. weight division. He had one win by pin against CMU's Cameron Perry.
Freshman Shaun Gates went 2-2 in the 174 lbs. weight division. He defeated Indian Hills' Damari Kellie in a tech fall.
The Trojans will compete next in the Doane Open on Saturday, Dec. 4.
