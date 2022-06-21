CANTON, Mo. -- Culver-Stockton College introduced Levi Pollreisz as its new head coach of the women's volleyball team on Tuesday.
Pollreisz was promoted from his assistant coach position to take over for Lauren Eldridge, who resigned in May.
Culver-Stockton College athletic director Pat Atwell said the school is excited to promote Pollreisz to head coach.
"During the interview process, Levi presented a vision for the women's volleyball program that was impressive," Atwell said. "He has the support of the current students on the team and has a passion for volleyball that should lead to success. We think that this smooth transition will be incredibly good for our program."
Prior to the 2021-22 school year, Pollreisz joined the school as an assistant coach for both the men's and women's volleyball teams.
During his only season as an assistant, Pollreisz helped the women's team compile a 9-21 record with a 5-14 record within the Heart of America Athletic Conference. The five league victories were the most for the Wildcats since 2015 when they won 10.
Pollreisz said he is incredibly excited for the opportunity to be head coach of the women's volleyball team.
"I am thankful for all of the help and support I've already received from many on campus and I look forward to continuing to be a part of and contribute to the amazing community here at Culver-Stockton," Pollreisz said. "This team has all the potential this upcoming season and I cannot wait to get back in the gym to continue to build and grow as a program."
Prior to Culver-Stockton, Pollreisz served as a graduate assistant at Hastings College in Nebraska for two seasons where he primarily worked with hitters and blockers. He also assisted the head coach with the planning and execution of practices, recruiting and scouting.
During his time as an undergraduate at Truman State University, Pollreisz served as an assistant coach with their volleyball program. He is a native of Cassville, Mo., earning a bachelor's degree in history from Truman State in 2019 and a master's degree in education from Hastings in 2021.
