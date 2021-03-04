Leonard resigns as Monroe City girls basketball head coach

Cody Leonard announced his resignation as Monroe City's girls basketball head coach on Thursday.
Leonard will stay on as Monroe City's athletic director and dean of students.
On Thursday, Leonard posted a message on Twitter announcing his decision.
"I appreciate all the student-athletes efforts over the years," Leonard said. "Watching them grow and develop has and is always a joy of the job. I appreciate the Monroe City School District entrusting me with this program. It has been a thrilling ride. I couldn't have done any of it without my assistant coaches."
During his nine-year tenure as Monroe City's head coach, Leonard compiled a record of 159-80. Monroe City won district championships twice under Leonard, in 2016 and 2019.
The Lady Panthers were one of the top-ranked teams in Class 3 throughout the 2020-21 season that saw Monroe City finish 23-3 and advance to the district title game.
Next season's Monroe City team will look much different than the 2020-21 version. Four starters are graduating this year; which includes Hallie Dyer, Bailee Hays, Clara Minor and Riley Quinn.
Monroe City does return sophomore forward Haley Hagan for next season. The Lady Panthers will also return juniors Mackenzie Moss and Savannah Utterback, who had significant playing time off the bench this season.