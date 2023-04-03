HANNIBAL -- On a day where there was low winds and temperatures above the 60s, Hannibal high school girls soccer came out the gates ready to play in this home match against the Mexico Bulldogs in route to a 8-0 victory.
Historically, Hannibal has dominated the all time season series with Mexico winning 22 of the last 28 games, and now are on a 19 game win streak all time against Mexico.
Hannibal sophomore Abbie Martin took no time to get the scoring started for the Lady Pirates, recording a hat trick within the first 10 minutes into the game giving Hannibal an early 3-0 lead.
Her teammates would soon follow her lead to close out the half.
Sophomore Ashley Davis would knock in two goals at the 28:23 and 11:14 marks of the first half, along with freshman Addison Friday knocking in her first career goal on a corner kick.
Head coach Eric Hill spoke on Martin and Davis performances in Monday's win over the Bulldogs.
That's what we expected out of them going into the season," said Hill. "They're doing a nice job of finding the net right now, particularly tonight they put themselves in good spots.We had a lot of accurate shots on goal that either hit the back of the net or the keeper had to make a save on so if those two can keep playing that way along with everyone else getting shots on goal and making the keeper work that'll be good for us moving forward."
Martin would score again, her fourth goal to cap off a great all around first half for Hannibal leading 7-0 at halftime.
The game would conclude about a minute in to the second half as Martin would strike one final time, her fifth and final goal of the night to improve Hannibal's record to 5-3 on the season.
The Lady Pirates have followed up a three game losing streak earlier in their schedule with now a three game win streak with back to back shut out wins over Moberly and Mexico.
Hannibal (5-3) will be back at home on Tuesday against the reigning 2022 Class 1A State Champions the Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders (6-2-1) at 6 p.m.
QND is coming off a shutout win as well last Saturday in a non-conference road win over Southwestern 8-0.
Coach Hill credited his team's all around performance with some adjustments they made in their game against Moberly last Thursday.
"I thought the girls moved the ball really well," said Hill. "On Thursday against Moberly at halftime, we changed our formation and shifted some things within our game plan. As a result I thought we moved the ball better and had good spacing. There wasn't a whole lot of one on one dribbling, which was good to see from us today."
