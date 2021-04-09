CENTER, Mo. — It’s been over a decade since Austin Leake graduated from Mark Twain High School and he will return next season as the Tigers football head coach.
Mark Twain High School announced the move on March 21. Leake will take over for Karl Asbury, who stepped down following last season after five seasons at the helm.
Leake first thought about being a high school football head coach while he played wide receiver, tight end and defensive back for the Tigers from 2006-09.
“It’s always been a dream of mine to be able to come back here and do it where I grew up with people from my community,” Leake said. “So, it’s definitely a pretty neat feeling. It’s something I always wanted to do, but wasn’t sure I would have the chance to do.”
Leake played for former Mark Twain head coach Matt Hudson and considers him to be a mentor. Longtime Tigers defensive coordinator Mark Epperson was part of the coaching staff when Leake was a player for the team.
The biggest point of pride for Leake’s playing career was when they made the state playoffs during his senior year. He hopes to bring Mark Twain back to those heights.
“We went to the state playoff for the first time in 16 years, so it was pretty neat for us,” Leake said. “I think something the kids can look back on and say, ‘he’s done this and had some good success here ... so he knows the way and we can follow him.’”
Prior to taking the Mark Twain head coaching job, Leake had coached at Bowling Green at various capacities for six years. He spent three years as a high school assistant coach, two years as the middle school football head coach and the 2020 season as the Bobcats offensive coordinator.
With Leake as Bowling Green’s offensive coordinator last season, the Bobcats averaged 37 points a game and won their first conference title in 11 years.
The upcoming season will be the first time Leake has been a head coach at the high school level.
“I feel like I’ve done a little bit of everything outside of being a head coach,” Leake said. “So, it was just more about getting the opportunity to become a head coach since I’ve done everything else.”
Leake met with the football team right after accepting the job and hopes to increase the numbers for Mark Twain’s football program.
“I’m pumped, man,” Leake said. “It’s something that means a lot to me. Especially growing up there and playing there, you know it’s not something I will take lightly.”
The Tigers will return all but two graduating seniors to next year’s team. Key players returning are quarterback Payton Hawkins, running back Lakoda Preston and defensive back Landon Moss.
Mark Twain’s young team started to gel late in the season, winning three of its four final games and advancing to the district final.
“With Mark Twain being of the bigger 1A programs in the state, I think you got a lot of potential there to make some noise in the playoffs in the future,” Leake said. “That was one of the things that made it very enticing to me that they are one of the biggest 1A schools in the state right now.”
Leake wants to make sure his team is in the best shape possible to start the 2021 season.
“I just want to maximize our potential, that’s what I want to do,” Leake said. “I want our kids to be as good as they can be, both in the classroom and the field. The goals I’m worried about right now is getting nearly perfect attendance in the summer in the weight room and for seven-on-seven’s.”