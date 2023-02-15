CANTON, Mo. -- It was quite the game by Culver-Stockton senior guard McKenzie Lathrom on Wednesday night at Charles Field House.
Lathrum totaled 37 points after going 9-for-15 in 3-point attempts, while pulling down 10 rebounds and dishing out five assists in the Wildcats 93-65 win over Heart rival Graceland.
"My teammates were finding me," Lathrom said. "I just felt no pressure and was letting it fly."
Lathrom's nine 3-pointers in a game set a new school record, breaking a mark previously set by Lacey Clark.
Culver-Stockton relied on balanced scoring, with three other players reaching double figures in scoring.
Wildcats sophomore forward Katie Webb finished second in scoring with 19 points.
CS-C guards Aaliyah Ortiz and Avery Oetting each added 12 points.
"That's the nice thing about the squad that we have," said Wildcats head coach Janette Burgin. "That's why we have a 17-10 record. The games that we have loss have been close games for the most part. It's because we have players like Avery Oetting and Aaliayh Ortiz and McKenzie Lathrum. It can be anybody any particular night."
The Wildcats sprinted out to a fast start, taking a commanding 14-2 lead during the first few minutes of the first quarter.
By the end of the first quarter, Culver-Stockton had a 30-13 lead.
"It's huge," Burgin said of the Wildcats start. "I preach defense has to bring the offense and that's what I preach every single game."
Graceland would outscore the Wildcats by a 25-21 margin during the second quarter, but Culver-Stockton still took a 51-38 lead to halftime.
"I thought in the second quarter we got a little lax because we had the lead," Burgin said. "I wanted to make sure that they understand defense is where it's going to be at. i thought we did a better job in the second half."
Indeed, the Wildcats did clamp down after halftime, only allowing the Yellow Jackets to score 12 points in the third quarter.
Culver-Stockton increased its lead to 78-50 going into the fourth quarter.
Landrum credited the Wildcats defensive pressure for the 93-point outcome, Culver-Stockton's second-highest scoring total this season.
"The defensive pressure is what got us our offense," Landrum said. "We pressured the whole game. This definitely gets our confidence up going into the postseason knowing that we can put 90 points on the board. We know we can score, but we just got to play defense. That will win us games."
Heaven Mbaruk led the Yellowjackets in scoring with 15 points, while adding eight rebounds and four blocks. Edore Analeza chipped in with 11 points and four boards.
Culver-Stockton (17-10, 11-9) will play Benedictine at 2 p.m. on Saturday to close out the regular season.
The Wildcats have already qualified for the postseason tournament.
"No matter what happens on Saturday we are already in the postseason and I do anticipate a really good game," Burgin said. "Benedictine has been playing pretty well, but my expectations are let's go get that W."
