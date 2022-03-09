QUINCY, Ill. — Culver-Stockton scored three runs in the ninth inning, but it was not enough as the Wildcats fell to William Woods University 7-6 on Wednesday.
The game was moved from Nichols Field to QU Stadium on Wednesday morning.
Wildcats starting pitcehr Clay Street was removed after two scoreless innings.
When Culver-Stockton reliever Keiichi Kataoka took over in the third inning, William Woods went on a five-run rally to take a lead they would not relinquish. Katoaka would be the losing pitcher.
Wildcats second baseman Jordan Scott went 3-for-3 with a walk and three runs. Designated hitter Collin Hall went 2-for-5 with four RBIs, while shortstop Andrew Fay went 2-for-4 with a walk, run and RBI.
Culver-Stockton (4-7) will play a four-game road series with Benedictine College on Friday and Saturday.
