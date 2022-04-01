CENTER, Mo. -- Mark Twain High School senior Landon Moss signed his national letter-of-intent to play football for Monmouth College on Friday morning.
Moss plans on majoring in computer science once enrolled at Monmouth College.
"I decided on Monmouth because of head coach (Chad) Braun reached out real quick," Moss said. "As soon as I put my season recap out, he immediately reached out and has been adamant about me attending since."
The Fighting Scots are coming off a 8-2 season where Monmouth finished second in the Midwest Conference and had 11 All-Conference selections.
Moss is ready to play any position that Monmouth needs him -- rather it be offense, defense or special teams.
"They are 100% committed to football all of the time," Moss said. "(Monmouth) balances football and academics very well. They are already a competitive team. It's not like they are trying to get somewhere. They are already there and are competing for conference championships."
Moss was a first team Eastern Missouri Conference All-Conference selection at both running back and safety during his senior season. He was also a second team All-Conference selection as a running back during his junior season in 2020.
Moss made his biggest impact as Mark Twain's starting running back in 2021, rushing for 1,440 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also had several interceptions on defense.
"He's just a football player," said Tigers head coach Austin Leake. "He's a true sense of the phrase. He just wants to play. He doesn't care if it's receiver, running back, linebacker or safety. He wants to compete and help the team in any way he can."
Leake saw how committed Moss was early on during his first year as head coach at Mark Twain.
"We had conditioning in the summer and we finished," Leake said. "I thought it was a decently difficult day of conditioning and Landon came up to me and said 'hey coach, that wasn't enough and we need way more than that.' The other kids didn't love that, but it showed me what kind of kid he is."
Moss said Coach Leake and defensive coordinator Mark Epperson helped instill discipline and dedication for him.
"I learned about hard work beats talent if talent doesn't work hard," Moss said. "That's a big one. They really showed me what it takes to be better than the person across the line of scrimmage from me."
Mark Twain had one of its most successful season in team history in 2021, tying a team record with 10 wins.
The Tigers scored over 30 points in seven of its 13 games and its defense held opponents to under 10 points in seven games.
Moss said the first game of the 2021 season against South Callaway, a team Mark Twain lost to in the 2020 district title game, was his favorite memory of the past year.
"Halftime in that locker room, we really turned things around because we were only up by two points at halftime," Moss said. "(South Callaway) didn't score any more points the rest of the day. We learned how to play as a team at that point and that was a real moving moment."
Leake said Moss was a good example to the younger players on the team.
"You look at what he's done," Leake said. "He's a pretty big kid and you can tell he hits the weight room. He ran the football hard every time he got it. He just sets the tone. You know as a leader, he leads by example. You can take a peek at him and know that's a guy you need to follow just by looking at him."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.