CENTER, Mo. — Mark Twain senior Lakoda Preston is a rare player that can impact the game in many different ways.
He is a home run threat in the kick return game.
He is also a dynamic player as both a running back and wide receiver.
“Once I get the ball in my hands, I kind of just move around the field,” Preston said. “I’ll cut one way and cut the other way. A lot of times I find myself in the end zone. That’s kind of the goal.”
Last season, Preston was the primary slot receiver for Mark Twain and earned EMO All-Conference First Team honors after combining for 829 offensive yards and 10 touchdowns.
While Preston will still see time at wide receiver, he will move in as Mark Twain’s primary running back with the graduation of Landon Moss.
“It’s something that I’ve always done,” Preston said. “I played running back behind Landon Moss last year and of course Landon was a great leader and really helped me. He taught me how to run in between the tackles, something that I was not comfortable with at the time.”
Preston was third in carries behind Moss and Dawson Talbott at running back last season, but the latter two graduated.
Tigers head coach Austin Leake envisions Preston in a role similar to San Francisco 49ers All-Pro Deebo Samuel.
Leake is planning on giving Preston up to 15 carries per game, as well as opportunities to make plays as a receiver.
“He’s a kid who played slot receiver for us last year and was unreal in the jet motion role and we would throw him the ball a little bit,” Leake said. “We are thin at running back, so he’s going to play some running back for us. We will still play him in the slot and throw him the ball and jet motion him.”
Preston will split carries with whoever wins the fullback job and new quarterback Conner Eckler, who takes over for Payton Hawkins.
“We are all going to miss Payton, (who is a) great leader and great quarterback,” Preston said. “Conner has really stepped up and has really taken a big leadership jump. I know for a fact that he’s got a cannon. He can launch the ball anywhere and I know he can put it down on somebody if he needs to.”
Preston was so good in the return game last season that opposing teams stopped kicking in his direction.
Despite only getting nine opportunities to return either a punt or kick, Preston had three kicks returned for a touchdown and one punt touchdown return.
For his efforts, Preston was awarded EMO All-Conference honors as a return specialist.
“The return game (is) probably my favorite aspect of football,” Preston said. “I get the ball and I have so much space to work with. Of course, the guys up front always gave us a big push and I feel like that’s something that was lost in the special teams. The guys never gave up and they really gave me that front push and I just kind of took the ball to the end zone.”
Leake said Preston is a dynamic player no matter where he plays.
“He’s a great kid to have on your team and a freak athlete and a terrific kid,” Leake said. “He’s good to have around.”
That athletic ability was showcased recently when Preston had a workout with Culver-Stockton College, where he recorded a 4.6 40-yard dash, 38-inch vertical and 4.6 shuttle.
Preston will also make a impact on the defensive end of the field as a roving deep safety, another role he takes over from Moss.
“I’ll be making calls on the defense and kind of letting the (defensive) backs know what we got to do,” Preston said. “Roaming the field (as) we go Cover 1 and I go deep. I’m going back there to roam and pick some balls off. Come down field and make some hits. I’m pretty pumped.”
Leake said he has no doubt that Preston will be able to fill Moss’s shoes at deep safety.
“Landon was a warrior,” Leake said. “He was a tough kid, a smart kid and he loved football. He was a great role model for (Preston) in that position. You’ve got to be real vocal in that role on the defense.”
Preston plans to step into a leadership role with the graduation of several key players from last year’s team.
“I’ve always said I feel like a natural born leader and I’m born to lead,” Preston said. “I think that’s something these guys are allowing me to do by just taking the advice I give them. They give it back to me when I need it and I think that’s what is really going to make the team successful.”
